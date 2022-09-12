HyperDAO Price Reaches $0.0059 on Major Exchanges (HDAO)

HyperDAO (HDAO) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. During the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. HyperDAO has a total market capitalization of $20.19 million and $111,744.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004498 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,227.95 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015140 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00051670 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.59 or 0.00474975 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00064161 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005277 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HDAO is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,000,000 coins. HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao.

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

