Hypersign identity Price Reaches $0.0267 on Major Exchanges (HID)

Hypersign identity (HID) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Hypersign identity has a total market cap of $48,037.99 and approximately $35,747.00 worth of Hypersign identity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hypersign identity has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar. One Hypersign identity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hypersign identity alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004500 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.09 or 0.00747367 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00014419 BTC.

Hypersign identity Profile

Hypersign identity was first traded on June 3rd, 2021. Hypersign identity’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,800,000 coins. Hypersign identity’s official Twitter account is @hypersignchain. The official website for Hypersign identity is hypersign.id.

Buying and Selling Hypersign identity

According to CryptoCompare, “Hypersign is a decentralised identity and access management infrastructure for the enterprise. It leverages technologies such as public key infrastructure (PKI) and blockchain to provide passwordless authentication as well as authorization and verification services which integrate within minutes and is compatible with legacy IAM systems at an affordable price-point.Hypersign offers four main tools for any enterprise to rapidly deploy decentralized passwordless authentication solution with a low TCO [Total Cost of Ownership]:Hypersign Identity Wallet, Hypersign Studio, Hypersign SDK,”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hypersign identity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hypersign identity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hypersign identity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hypersign identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hypersign identity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.