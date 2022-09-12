Hyve Price Down 6.4% Over Last Week (HYVE)

Hyve (HYVE) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Hyve coin can currently be bought for $0.0389 or 0.00000174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hyve has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. Hyve has a market cap of $996,563.12 and approximately $41,102.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s genesis date was October 12th, 2020. Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hyve is hyve.works. Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com.

Hyve Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HYVE is a decentralized ecosystem that aims to solve the current problems in the global freelance and workforce market, leveraging the power of decentralized technologies while adding features that are non-existent on any current platform (centralized & decentralized). The result is a community-governed system designed to bring down costs for all parties involved, offer wider flexibility, cut out the middleman, welcome the unbanked, provide transparency and ensure safety, all in a decentralized manner while rewarding token holders. Telegram | Discord | Reddit | LinkedIn | Blog | Youtube Whitepaper “

