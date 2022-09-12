Ian T. Blackley Sells 15,499 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) Director Ian T. Blackley sold 15,499 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $504,802.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

International Seaways Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $32.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $32.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average is $22.46. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.53 and a beta of 0.03.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.21. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.49 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

International Seaways Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is -48.00%.

Several research firms have commented on INSW. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of International Seaways from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Seaways from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BTIG Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in International Seaways by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,511,000 after purchasing an additional 64,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in International Seaways by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,280,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16,434 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in International Seaways by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,162,000 after purchasing an additional 136,964 shares during the period. Brightlight Capital Management LP purchased a new position in International Seaways during the 1st quarter valued at $20,511,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in International Seaways by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,353,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Seaways

(Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.