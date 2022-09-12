Idea Chain Coin Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.01 Million (ICH)

Idea Chain Coin (ICH) traded up 468.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Idea Chain Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0296 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges. Idea Chain Coin has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $13,895.00 worth of Idea Chain Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Idea Chain Coin has traded 449.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004498 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,228.61 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015139 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00051214 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.27 or 0.00473524 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00064273 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005290 BTC.

Idea Chain Coin Profile

ICH is a coin. It was first traded on January 19th, 2020. Idea Chain Coin’s total supply is 53,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,295,931 coins. Idea Chain Coin’s official Twitter account is @ideachaincoin1. The official website for Idea Chain Coin is ideachaincoin.com.

Idea Chain Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched on 20/01/2020 by a team based in Turkey, ICH It is a digital currency to support inventors and preserve their rights with smart and innovative solutions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idea Chain Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idea Chain Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idea Chain Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

