IDEX (IDEX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $12.17 Million

IDEX (IDEX) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One IDEX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0690 or 0.00000308 BTC on exchanges. IDEX has a market cap of $46.47 million and $12.17 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004472 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.16 or 0.00742915 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00014289 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 673,858,614 coins. The official website for IDEX is idex.io. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex.

IDEX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform.IDEX is bringing its DEX to multiple high-performance blockchains. IDEX is currently available on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain, with Polkadot and others to follow. Bridging the IDEX token to each blockchain enables stakers to secure IDEX’s L2 on all networks. In return, stakers earn 50% of the trading fees on all IDEX products.Scaling: IDEX uses Merkle roots to batch settle transactions, to reduce gas and congestion issues.IDEX rebranded its token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here..0”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

