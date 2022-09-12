IGO Limited (ASX:IGO) Insider Buys A$50,800.00 in Stock

IGO Limited (ASX:IGO – Get Rating) insider Debra Bakker acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$12.70 ($8.88) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,800.00 ($35,524.48).
IGO Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.58.
About IGO
See Also
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for IGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.