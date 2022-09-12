IHT Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,942 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,151,000. Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,008 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $132.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.49. The stock has a market cap of $148.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 26.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, DZ Bank cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

