IHT Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

IHT Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,758 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,270,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter worth $7,949,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth $22,201,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter worth $11,747,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 360,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,952,000 after buying an additional 165,993 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $53.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.61. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.24 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.