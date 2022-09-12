IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 366 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.8% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,410,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Square Group S LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,523,000. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,036 shares of company stock valued at $15,564,998. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.1 %

Alphabet stock opened at $110.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.88 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.41.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.