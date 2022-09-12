IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 68 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,814 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 648.4% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 19.9% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 266.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $1,183,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $231.88 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.62. The firm has a market cap of $144.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.09.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

