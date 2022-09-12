II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Holdings Lifted by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.20% of II-VI worth $15,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in II-VI by 276.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in II-VI during the 4th quarter valued at $639,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in II-VI in the 1st quarter valued at $952,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in II-VI by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,801 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in II-VI by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 18,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $41.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.46. II-VI Incorporated has a 52 week low of $40.80 and a 52 week high of $75.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.85.

II-VI ( NASDAQ:IIVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.96 million. II-VI had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $103,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,580,981.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IIVI. Barclays reduced their target price on II-VI from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on II-VI from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut II-VI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of II-VI from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of II-VI from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, II-VI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.63.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

