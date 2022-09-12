Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IMCR. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They set an outperform rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.00.

IMCR stock opened at $44.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.93 and a beta of -0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.84 and its 200 day moving average is $37.02. Immunocore has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMCR. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,552,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,306,000 after buying an additional 80,479 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,859,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,598,000 after buying an additional 613,939 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Immunocore by 58.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 808,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after buying an additional 298,693 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 271.8% in the first quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 499,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,926,000 after acquiring an additional 364,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 2.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 342,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,398 shares during the last quarter. 62.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

