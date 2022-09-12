Immutable Price Hits $0.0078 on Top Exchanges (DARA)

Immutable (DARA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Immutable has traded 25.5% higher against the dollar. Immutable has a market cap of $326,332.42 and $12,901.00 worth of Immutable was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Immutable coin can currently be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004519 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.15 or 0.00750725 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00014420 BTC.

Immutable Coin Profile

Immutable Coin Trading

