Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day moving average of $20.67. The stock has a market cap of $425.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.96. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $17.87 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:IBCP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.75 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 16.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 31.88%.

In related news, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $51,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,132.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Independent Bank news, EVP Gavin A. Mohr bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,055 shares in the company, valued at $214,171.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $51,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,132.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBCP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,731,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,089,000 after acquiring an additional 156,812 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank by 44.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 302,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 92,446 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank by 123.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 68,045 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Independent Bank by 9.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,518,000 after acquiring an additional 59,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 38.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 172,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 47,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

