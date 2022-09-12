Indexed Finance Price Tops $0.21 (NDX)

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 12th. During the last week, Indexed Finance has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000936 BTC on major exchanges. Indexed Finance has a market cap of $178,613.76 and $96.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004480 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00035736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,272.03 or 0.99769370 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00035888 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

NDX is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. The official website for Indexed Finance is indexed.finance. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies.”

