Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.88.

IDEXY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Industria de Diseño Textil from €21.00 ($21.43) to €22.50 ($22.96) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Industria de Diseño Textil from €23.50 ($23.98) to €25.50 ($26.02) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €27.00 ($27.55) to €29.00 ($29.59) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €26.00 ($26.53) to €22.50 ($22.96) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Industria de Diseño Textil Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of IDEXY opened at $10.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $67.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average of $11.58. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $19.05.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.

