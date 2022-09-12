Injective Protocol (INJ) Price Hits $8.30 on Major Exchanges

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. Injective Protocol has a market cap of $362.49 million and approximately $17.36 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Injective Protocol has traded flat against the dollar. One Injective Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $8.30 or 0.00017893 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Injective Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004480 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00035736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,272.03 or 0.99769370 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00035888 BTC.

Injective Protocol Coin Profile

Injective Protocol (INJ) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,653,971 coins. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com.

Injective Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn Documentation “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Injective Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Injective Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.