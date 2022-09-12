Ink Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $41,368.00 (INK)

Ink (INK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Ink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ink has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar. Ink has a total market capitalization of $248,999.43 and approximately $41,368.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ink

Ink was first traded on June 12th, 2018. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. The official website for Ink is ink.one. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

