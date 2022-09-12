Innova Market Cap Reaches $172,576.73 (INN)

Innova (INN) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. One Innova coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges. Innova has a total market cap of $172,576.73 and $4.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Innova has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Desire (DSR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapture (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GunCoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 101% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

INN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin.

Innova Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain..online.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars.

