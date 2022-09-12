Innova One Day Volume Reaches $4.00 (INN)

Innova (INN) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. During the last seven days, Innova has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Innova coin can now be purchased for $0.0250 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Innova has a total market capitalization of $172,561.52 and approximately $4.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Desire (DSR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapture (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GunCoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 101% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Innova Profile

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin.

Innova Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain..online.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

