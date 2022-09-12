InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:IHT opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 million, a PE ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 0.06.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.