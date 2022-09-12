InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IHT opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 million, a PE ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 0.06.

Get InnSuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. InnSuites® Hotels and Suites has owned real estate and hotels and provided hotel services including management, branding, and reservations to hotels under the brand name InnSuites trademarked and owned by IHT over 40 years by being innovators for guest needs and recognizing hotel membership demands.

Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.