Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inphi (NYSE:IPHI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Inphi Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of IPHI stock opened at $172.27 on Friday. Inphi has a 52-week low of $91.07 and a 52-week high of $185.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.27 and its 200 day moving average is $172.27.

