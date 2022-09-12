Insider Buying: American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Director Purchases 281,695 Shares of Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 281,695 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of AMH stock opened at $37.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.00, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.59.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.35 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of American Homes 4 Rent

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

See Also

