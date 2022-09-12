Insider Buying: Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Insider Buys 18,000 Shares of Stock

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC – Get Rating) insider Jonathan S. Lane purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £21,240 ($25,664.57).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Price Performance

Shares of LON:CAPC opened at GBX 120.50 ($1.46) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 137.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 152.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.09, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 857.14. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 114.90 ($1.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 180.20 ($2.18).

Get Capital & Counties Properties PLC alerts:

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.71%.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Company Profile

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. Capital & Counties Properties PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

