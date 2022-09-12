Insider Buying: CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Director Buys 19,162 Shares of Stock

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) Director James Huang acquired 19,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.89 per share, for a total transaction of $74,540.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 335,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,562.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 8th, James Huang acquired 33,300 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $142,524.00.

On Friday, August 26th, James Huang acquired 39,527 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $148,226.25.

On Wednesday, August 24th, James Huang acquired 5,000 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $18,750.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, James Huang purchased 23,105 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $79,943.30.

On Friday, August 19th, James Huang purchased 171,116 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $559,549.32.

CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average is $4.65. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CASI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,453,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 312,000 shares during the last quarter. 36.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

