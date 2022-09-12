Insider Buying: Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) CEO Purchases 30,000 Shares of Stock

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 6.8 %

NYSE ELAN opened at $15.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.87. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 72.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 49,206,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,918,000 after acquiring an additional 20,618,487 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 110.8% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,726,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535,308 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,909,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,366 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,045 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,105,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,163 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.