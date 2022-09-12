Insider Buying: Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Director Acquires $22,200.00 in Stock

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) Director Michael W. Dunne purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $22,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,978.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Iterum Therapeutics Stock Up 3.5 %

Iterum Therapeutics stock opened at $2.35 on Monday. Iterum Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 9.47 and a quick ratio of 9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iterum Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 199.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 215,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

