Insider Buying: Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Major Shareholder Buys 48,199 Shares of Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 48,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,752.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,430,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,630,110,619.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corp Loews also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 8th, Corp Loews purchased 47,899 shares of Loews stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,919,791.92.

Loews Stock Up 0.3 %

L stock opened at $56.86 on Monday. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.35 and a fifty-two week high of $68.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is 5.80%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 58.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Loews in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Loews by 131.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on L shares. StockNews.com downgraded Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Further Reading

