Insider Buying: Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Major Shareholder Purchases 1,557,346 Shares of Stock

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 1,557,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $13,564,483.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,315,102 shares in the company, valued at $37,584,538.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NASDAQ MIST opened at $8.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $261.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.39. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $9.00.
Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts expect that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.
