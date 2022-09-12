Insider Buying: MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH) Insider Buys 626 Shares of Stock

MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH – Get Rating) insider Peter Connell purchased 626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £150.24 ($181.54).

MJ Hudson Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MJ Hudson Group stock opened at GBX 23.75 ($0.29) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 30.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 34.66. The company has a market cap of £48.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.14. MJ Hudson Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 22.85 ($0.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 58 ($0.70).

MJ Hudson Group Company Profile

MJ Hudson Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial services support provider for the fund managers and asset owners in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and North America. The company operates through Advisory, Outsourcing, Data & Analytics, and Organic Investments segments.

