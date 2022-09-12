Insider Buying: Renold plc (LON:RNO) Insider Acquires 45,000 Shares of Stock

Renold plc (LON:RNO – Get Rating) insider Victoria (Vicki) Potter acquired 45,000 shares of Renold stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £10,800 ($13,049.78).
Renold Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of RNO opened at GBX 24.70 ($0.30) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 24.85. The stock has a market cap of £55.68 million and a PE ratio of 617.50. Renold plc has a 12 month low of GBX 19.19 ($0.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 34.94 ($0.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 625.86, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
Renold Company Profile
