Insider Buying: Renold plc (LON:RNO) Insider Acquires 45,000 Shares of Stock

Renold plc (LON:RNO – Get Rating) insider Victoria (Vicki) Potter acquired 45,000 shares of Renold stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £10,800 ($13,049.78).

Renold Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of RNO opened at GBX 24.70 ($0.30) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 24.85. The stock has a market cap of £55.68 million and a PE ratio of 617.50. Renold plc has a 12 month low of GBX 19.19 ($0.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 34.94 ($0.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 625.86, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor and trident chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments and screen chains.

