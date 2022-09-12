Insider Buying: Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ) Director Acquires 204,530 Shares of Stock

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Rating) Director Arturo Préstamo Elizondo acquired 204,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, with a total value of C$69,540.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,177,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,800,340.14.
Santacruz Silver Mining Price Performance
Shares of CVE:SCZ opened at C$0.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$127.80 million and a P/E ratio of -8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.00. Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.22 and a 52 week high of C$0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.39.
About Santacruz Silver Mining
