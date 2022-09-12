Insider Buying: Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ) Director Acquires 204,530 Shares of Stock

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Rating) Director Arturo Préstamo Elizondo acquired 204,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, with a total value of C$69,540.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,177,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,800,340.14.

Shares of CVE:SCZ opened at C$0.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$127.80 million and a P/E ratio of -8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.00. Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.22 and a 52 week high of C$0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.39.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; and two exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

