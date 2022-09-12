Insider Buying: United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) Director George D. Milligan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.74 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,554.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of UFCS opened at $29.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.04. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $37.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Fire Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 72.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in United Fire Group in the second quarter valued at $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United Fire Group in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UFCS shares. Piper Sandler upgraded United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

