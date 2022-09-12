Insider Selling: Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Director Sells $27,300.00 in Stock

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $27,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,825.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Akoustis Technologies Stock Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ AKTS opened at $4.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.43. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $10.75.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Akoustis Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKTS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 446,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 36,864 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,096,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 89,853 shares during the period. 52.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.