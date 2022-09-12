Insider Selling: Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 5,000 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $64,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Akoya Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of AKYA stock opened at $13.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $498.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average is $11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $21.21.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 98.08% and a negative return on equity of 55.41%. The business had revenue of $17.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akoya Biosciences

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 10.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter worth $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 34.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 12.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 34.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AKYA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.