Insider Selling: Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 5,000 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $64,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Akoya Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of AKYA stock opened at $13.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $498.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average is $11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $21.21.
Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 98.08% and a negative return on equity of 55.41%. The business had revenue of $17.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently weighed in on AKYA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.
Akoya Biosciences Company Profile
Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.
