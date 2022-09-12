Insider Selling: Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) EVP Sells 446 Shares of Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $43,141.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,747.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Robert Paul Wilson III also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 25th, Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of Allegiant Travel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $182,070.00.
Allegiant Travel Trading Up 1.9 %
NASDAQ ALGT opened at $99.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $93.31 and a 12 month high of $215.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.30 and a 200-day moving average of $133.22.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegiant Travel
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALGT shares. Wolfe Research lowered Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Melius assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.60.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
