Insider Selling: Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) EVP Sells 446 Shares of Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $43,141.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,747.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Paul Wilson III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 25th, Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of Allegiant Travel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $182,070.00.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $99.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $93.31 and a 12 month high of $215.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.30 and a 200-day moving average of $133.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.44). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALGT shares. Wolfe Research lowered Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Melius assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.60.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

