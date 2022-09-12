Insider Selling: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells 36,680 Shares of Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 36,680 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $4,358,684.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,200,482 shares in the company, valued at $855,633,276.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
AutoNation Stock Performance
Shares of AN opened at $117.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.08. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $96.56 and a one year high of $135.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.73.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 62.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.56.
About AutoNation
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
