Insider Selling: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells 36,680 Shares of Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 36,680 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $4,358,684.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,200,482 shares in the company, valued at $855,633,276.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of AN opened at $117.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.08. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $96.56 and a one year high of $135.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.73.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 62.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.56.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

