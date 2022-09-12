Insider Selling: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) CFO Sells 5,033 Shares of Stock

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $488,201.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,980,362. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 1.5 %

BAH stock opened at $97.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.63. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $99.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 53.71%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 45.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 304.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 211,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,916,000 after buying an additional 159,051 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,792,000 after purchasing an additional 24,613 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 287.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 48,211 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Further Reading

