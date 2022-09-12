Insider Selling: Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) President Sells 5,303 Shares of Stock

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) President Joey B. Hogan sold 5,303 shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $149,862.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 68,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,166.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVLG opened at $29.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $421.02 million, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.77. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.32. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Covenant Logistics Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Covenant Logistics Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. 47.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVLG shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group to $31.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

