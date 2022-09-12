Insider Selling: Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $257,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,825,820 shares in the company, valued at $100,874,819.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Wenbin Jiang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cytek Biosciences alerts:

On Monday, August 8th, Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $301,800.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $223,800.00.

Cytek Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTKB opened at $14.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -705.00 and a beta of 0.53. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $28.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CTKB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 39.3% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,381,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,248,000 after buying an additional 3,774,026 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 424.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,352,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,475,000 after buying an additional 5,140,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 157.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,093,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,687,000 after buying an additional 3,722,881 shares during the last quarter. Miura Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 3,020,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,286,000 after buying an additional 902,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 30.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,725,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,518,000 after buying an additional 405,162 shares during the last quarter. 43.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.