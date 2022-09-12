Insider Selling: Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Sells 87,974 Shares of Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Jo Natauri sold 87,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $2,182,634.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,158,289.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jo Natauri also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Flywire alerts:

On Monday, August 29th, Jo Natauri sold 31,735 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $796,231.15.

On Friday, August 26th, Jo Natauri sold 40,243 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $1,025,391.64.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Jo Natauri sold 51,494 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $1,329,060.14.

On Monday, August 22nd, Jo Natauri sold 65,696 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $1,648,969.60.

On Friday, August 19th, Jo Natauri sold 56,248 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $1,463,010.48.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Jo Natauri sold 89,959 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $2,402,804.89.

On Monday, August 15th, Jo Natauri sold 78,131 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $2,110,318.31.

On Tuesday, June 14th, Jo Natauri sold 86,068 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,316,840.40.

Flywire Price Performance

FLYW opened at $26.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.03. Flywire Co. has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $57.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.20 and a beta of 1.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flywire

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Flywire’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Flywire by 487.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,827,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,892 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,759,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Flywire during the 4th quarter worth about $37,603,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Flywire by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,637,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,338,000 after purchasing an additional 824,372 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Flywire by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,056,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,301,000 after purchasing an additional 675,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FLYW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Flywire to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Flywire from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Flywire in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Flywire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.