Insider Selling: Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Sells 87,974 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2022

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYWGet Rating) Director Jo Natauri sold 87,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $2,182,634.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,158,289.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jo Natauri also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 29th, Jo Natauri sold 31,735 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $796,231.15.
  • On Friday, August 26th, Jo Natauri sold 40,243 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $1,025,391.64.
  • On Wednesday, August 24th, Jo Natauri sold 51,494 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $1,329,060.14.
  • On Monday, August 22nd, Jo Natauri sold 65,696 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $1,648,969.60.
  • On Friday, August 19th, Jo Natauri sold 56,248 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $1,463,010.48.
  • On Wednesday, August 17th, Jo Natauri sold 89,959 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $2,402,804.89.
  • On Monday, August 15th, Jo Natauri sold 78,131 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $2,110,318.31.
  • On Tuesday, June 14th, Jo Natauri sold 86,068 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,316,840.40.

Flywire Price Performance

FLYW opened at $26.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.03. Flywire Co. has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $57.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.20 and a beta of 1.68.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYWGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Flywire’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flywire

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Flywire by 487.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,827,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,892 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,759,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Flywire during the 4th quarter worth about $37,603,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Flywire by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,637,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,338,000 after purchasing an additional 824,372 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Flywire by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,056,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,301,000 after purchasing an additional 675,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FLYW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Flywire to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Flywire from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Flywire in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Flywire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.