Insider Selling: Investec Group (LON:INVP) Insider Sells 226,460 Shares of Stock

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Rating) insider Ciaran Whelan sold 226,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 422 ($5.10), for a total value of £955,661.20 ($1,154,738.04).
Investec Group Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of Investec Group stock opened at GBX 404.70 ($4.89) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £3.86 billion and a PE ratio of 809.40. Investec Group has a 52 week low of GBX 273.64 ($3.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 541.40 ($6.54). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 430.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 451.20.
About Investec Group
