Insider Selling: Investec Group (LON:INVP) Insider Sells 226,460 Shares of Stock

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Rating) insider Ciaran Whelan sold 226,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 422 ($5.10), for a total value of £955,661.20 ($1,154,738.04).

Shares of Investec Group stock opened at GBX 404.70 ($4.89) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £3.86 billion and a PE ratio of 809.40. Investec Group has a 52 week low of GBX 273.64 ($3.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 541.40 ($6.54). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 430.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 451.20.

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

