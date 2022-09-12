Insider Selling: JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) CIO Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) CIO George Laucks Xanders sold 7,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $156,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,873. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $22.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 0.89. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $31.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average of $25.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 157.90%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,745,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,230,000 after buying an additional 368,826 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 17,190 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 191.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research cut JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

