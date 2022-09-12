Insider Selling: JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) CIO Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) CIO George Laucks Xanders sold 7,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $156,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,873. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
JBG SMITH Properties Price Performance
JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $22.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 0.89. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $31.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average of $25.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 157.90%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JBG SMITH Properties
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research cut JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.
JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile
JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.