Insider Selling: KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR) Insider Sells 42,218 Shares of Stock

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR – Get Rating) insider Timothy Ray Knowles sold 42,218 shares of KULR Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $60,793.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 828,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,524.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Timothy Ray Knowles also recently made the following trade(s):

Get KULR Technology Group alerts:

On Friday, September 2nd, Timothy Ray Knowles sold 18,398 shares of KULR Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $25,757.20.

KULR Technology Group Stock Down 7.0 %

KULR stock opened at $1.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $157.66 million, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72. KULR Technology Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $3.81.

Institutional Trading of KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in KULR Technology Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,834,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 100,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in KULR Technology Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 17,811 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in KULR Technology Group by 15.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 13,634 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in KULR Technology Group by 53.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 29,644 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in KULR Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It offers lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; internal short circuit device; KULR battery cell screening and testing automation system and tech safe case; cellcheck; and CRUX cathodes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KULR Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KULR Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.