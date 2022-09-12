Insider Selling: Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Director Sells 150 Shares of Stock

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.29, for a total value of $53,143.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,501 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,139.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ronna Romney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

On Monday, August 8th, Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of Molina Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.04, for a total value of $65,408.00.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 1.5 %

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $348.23 on Monday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.57 and a 52 week high of $361.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 26.7% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $1,695,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 205.7% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 126.8% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 14,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $686,000. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MOH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price target on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.14.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.