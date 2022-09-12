Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Sells 32,000 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $1,331,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,519,754.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 11th, Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $714,880.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $666,240.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Peter Anevski sold 80 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $2,496.80.

Shares of PGNY opened at $43.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 93.65, a PEG ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.95. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $68.32.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.51 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progyny presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 337,578.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,337,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,812 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 52.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,532,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,053 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 74.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,171,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,080,000 after acquiring an additional 927,692 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 87.7% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,525,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,388,000 after acquiring an additional 712,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 2,646.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 632,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,367,000 after acquiring an additional 609,234 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

