Insider Selling: Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,998. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Raymond James Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $108.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $117.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.91. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 19.37%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RJF. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Raymond James

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Raymond James by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,215 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 18.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James during the first quarter valued at $325,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

