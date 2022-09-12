Insider Selling: Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Director Sells 4,333 Shares of Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 4,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $105,205.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,069.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:REPX opened at $23.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $473.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.21. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

Several research analysts have commented on REPX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REPX. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 443.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 8.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 373,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after buying an additional 27,948 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 872.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 30,281 shares during the period. 50.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

