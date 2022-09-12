Insider Selling: Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CFO Sells 4,600 Shares of Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 4,600 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $55,798.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,727,566.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Evgeny Fetisov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Evgeny Fetisov sold 2,000 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $28,440.00.

SEMR opened at $12.36 on Monday. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.36 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average of $11.66.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SEMR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Semrush from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semrush has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Semrush by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Semrush by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 9,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Semrush by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Semrush in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Semrush in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

